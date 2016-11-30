A £10,000 cash reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the disgraceful criminal damage to a cemetery in Gosport has been offered

Anger, heartache and pure disgusting, that’s the words used to describe the actions of those who have again vandalised headstones in Ann’s Hill Cemetery.

Police are investigating the latest damage caused at Anns Hill Cemetery and need your help to catch the sick and twisted individuals causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Professional stonemasons who are members of the Guild of Master Stonemasons voluntarily attended the graveyard today and professionally cleaned and restored a number of headstones including new lettering on the worst affected headstones.

Officers are asking members of the public to come forward and help them bring those responsible to justice.

Previously on the 6th March 2021, officers were called to around 15 headstones defaced by paint.

A specialist monumental mason is due to visit the graveyard today to ensure that no additional damage is caused by kind members of the public attempting to clean off the paint meaning further damage may then be caused.

Hampshire police have said; “We are aware that gravestones in Anns Hill Cemetery have again been damaged with spray paint overnight. Officers are continuing to investigate and have been at the scene within the last two hours. We will be patrolling in the area over the coming days.

