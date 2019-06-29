Fire crews from across Hampshire were sent to house blaze in Lymington

The fire involved a two-storey building on School Lane, Pilley in Lymington with the first floor and roof reported as well alight on arrival, crews also pumped water to tackle the fire from the swimming pool at the rear of the property.
Firefighters were in attendance for nearly 5 hours and a salvage operation took place to save as many personal items that they could.
Crews from seven fire stations were called at 12.32 am on Sunday. Firefighters were sent to the fire from Lymington, Brockenhurst, Beaulieu, Lyndhurst, Hardley, St Marys and Eastleigh station.