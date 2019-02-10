Rotherham man has been handed a prison sentence after he breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Registered sex offender Barry Reddish, 52, formerly of Roughwood Road ,Rotherham, was handed a three year prison sentence for three counts of breaching the order at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 March.

The court heard that Reddish babysat a number of children under the age of 16 unsupervised between October 2019 and January 2020, in breach of his SHPO.

Reddish was arrested on 30 March and later charged with three counts of breaching a SHPO.

On his imprisonment, Detective Constable Rachel watts said: “I welcome this sentencing.

“Reddish had brazenly continued to have contact with children under the age of 16 despite the terms set in his SHPO.

“I am pleased that he is now behind bars, off the streets and not a risk to the local community for the next three years.”