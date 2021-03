A woman charged with the murder of a newborn baby after it’s body was discovered in Hythe last year is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates to answer charges

37-year-old Silipa Keresi from Pylewell Road Hythe was arrested last march but was released under investigation. She has since been charged with offences.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Detectives arrested her again at the weekend and, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, have now charged her with the murder.’