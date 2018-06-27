Police are appealing for witnesses after a man’s bike was stolen during a robbery in Southampton

The incident happened between 2.55pm and 3.15pm on Friday, 26 March.The victim, a man in his 50’s, was walking his bike on Cedar Road when he was approached from behind by a group of four males.

As the victim turned round, he was kicked to his lower back causing him to move forward whilst holding onto the bike. One of the males then threatened to stab the victim before taking his bike. The victim was not injured. No weapon was seen

.Two boys aged 14 and one boy aged 15, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been questioned by officers and released on police bail, with conditions, while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to identify the fourth person involved in this incident.

He is described as being white, aged between 13 to 18 years old, around 5ft 4ins tall, slight build with wavy ginger hair and a pale complexion. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident or see anything suspicious?

Do you recognise the description of the fourth male? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash-cam footage? Officers have released a photo of the bike that was stolen. It is described as a matte black Cannandale Fatty 29 bicycle. It has reflective black writing on it with a logo under the handlebars.

At the top of the frame it says ‘N.Y.C.D.P.W RIDE THE STREETS’. It has mudguards on the bottom of the frame and above the rear wheel. It also has a bottle cage on the frame and two cat eye lights attached to it. Have you seen this bike?

Have you been offered it for sale? Anyone who has any information that may help us identify the fourth person or locate the stolen bike is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44210113762.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to log property online at https://www.immobilise.com/ as this enables items to be traced if sold onto third party traders.

For further advice on how to protect your bike and what to do if it’s stolen, go to https://www.hampshire.police. uk/cp/crime-prevention/ keeping-vehicles-safe/how- safe-is-your-bike/