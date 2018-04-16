Ian Kowalczyk, aged 56, was last seen near to his home in Stanningley shortly before 10am on Friday, March 26.

Police have released an image of the car used by a missing man from Leeds, as officers continue to search for him.

He was driving a silver Kia Ceed estate, registration RJ12HNK.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair that is starting to go grey. He was last seen wearing a padded camouflage coat, blue jeans, and brown Sketchers trainers.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We continue to have serious concerns for Ian’s welfare and would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen him or his car at any point since he went missing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 2069 of March 26 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat