Armed Police and other emergency services have been scrambled to the Finchley Memorial hospital following reports of a man being seen with a large sword.

Police were called to the site on Granville Road in North Finchley just after 12pm on Monday 29th March 2021.

A Cordon has been put in place in attempts to contain the man. It is understood that the man has not threatened patients or staff who are being kept away.

The Met police have been approached for comment

More to follow