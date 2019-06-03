Two men have been arrested following a report of an altercation in Dover

Officers were called to Coombe Valley Road at 11.20pm on Sunday 28 March 2021 and two men were taken to a local hospital, both suffering head injuries.

Both men, one of whom is aged forty-nine and the other aged thirty-eight, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/51070/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous form at crimestoppers-uk.org