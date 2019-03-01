Seven people convicted over their involvement in the fatal stabbing of a teenager at an industrial container port in Barry in 2019, have today been sentenced to a total of 119 years in prison

Earlier this month, on March 15, a jury found Peter McCarthy, Leon Clifford, Leon Symons and a 17-year-old – who can now be identified as Brandon Liversidge after the judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting his anonymity – guilty of murdering 17-year-old Harry Baker following a dispute over drugs.

Lewis Evans, Ryan Palmer and Raymond Thompson were all convicted of manslaughter.

Sentencing at Newport Crown Court today (Monday, March 29), Judge Justice Picken said: “[Harry Baker] did not deserve to die and his death is as tragic and unnecessary as that of anybody who is murdered, and I make that abundantly clear.”

He handed down the following sentences:

Leon Clifford, 23, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years; Leon Symons, 22, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years; Peter McCarthy, 38, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years; Brandon Liversidge, 17, minimum term of 20 years’ imprisonment; Lewis Evans, 62, four years’ imprisonment; Ryan Palmer, 34, 11 years’ imprisonment; Raymond Thompson, 48, six years’ imprisonment.

Following sentencing, DCI Andy Miles, Senior Investigating Officer, said:

“This was a lengthy and complex trial involving a number of defendants, and I’m grateful to the jury for the diligence and commitment they showed throughout and for returning verdicts which provide justice for Harry and his devastated family.