Seven people convicted over their involvement in the fatal stabbing of a teenager at an industrial container port in Barry in 2019, have today been sentenced to a total of 119 years in prison

Earlier this month, on March 15, a jury found Peter McCarthy, Leon Clifford, Leon Symons and a 17-year-old – who can now be identified as Brandon Liversidge after the judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting his anonymity – guilty of murdering 17-year-old Harry Baker following a dispute over drugs.
Lewis Evans, Ryan Palmer and Raymond Thompson were all convicted of manslaughter.
Sentencing at Newport Crown Court today (Monday, March 29), Judge Justice Picken said: “[Harry Baker] did not deserve to die and his death is as tragic and unnecessary as that of anybody who is murdered, and I make that abundantly clear.”
He handed down the following sentences:
Leon Clifford, 23, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years;
Leon Symons, 22, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years;
Peter McCarthy, 38, life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years;
Brandon Liversidge, 17, minimum term of 20 years’ imprisonment;
Lewis Evans, 62, four years’ imprisonment;
Ryan Palmer, 34, 11 years’ imprisonment;
Raymond Thompson, 48, six years’ imprisonment.
Following sentencing, DCI Andy Miles, Senior Investigating Officer, said:
“This was a lengthy and complex trial involving a number of defendants, and I’m grateful to the jury for the diligence and commitment they showed throughout and for returning verdicts which provide justice for Harry and his devastated family.
“I hope the sentences also send a stark warning to those involved in illegal drug activity and knife crime; tackling such criminality is a priority for South Wales Police and we will be relentless in investigating, tackling and bringing those involved to justice.”