A Crawley man has sentenced to 13 years imprisonment after being convicted of multiple sex assaults on two girls

Azam Haleemdeen, 37, a cleaner, of Broadwalk, Crawley, was sentenced to a total of 13 years imprisonment at Hove Crown Court on Friday 26 March on 12 counts, each of multiple sexual assaults on the two young girls. He had been convicted at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 10 December, after a trial.

The abuse started when they were both at a very young age and continued into their teenage years before they found the courage to report what was happening to teachers at school in October 2019.

This was promptly reported to the police who arrested Haleemdeen on the same day.

Detective Sergeant Martin Alchin-Gadd said; “Our investigation found that Haleemdeen had over a period of time some seven years ago gained the confidence of the two vulnerable youngsters, using them systematically for his own sexual gratification until they found the courage to speak out.

“We praise them for coming forward, supporting our investigation, and giving evidence in court.

“Reports of this nature are always taken seriously and we prioritise the safeguarding of victims whilst seeking prosecutions in every case that we can.

“Any young person who is victim of such terrible offending can report to a trusted adult – including school teachers as in this case, to the NSPCC, or directly to the police.”

For further information and advice on how to prevent and report child sexual offending, see the Sussex Police website.