Man jailed for two robbery offences committed an hour apart

A man has been jailed for four years, after pleading guilty to two counts of knifepoint robbery offences in Luton, just one hour apart, on the same night in February 2019.

Dylan Aimable-Brown, 32, of Lavender Hill, Milton Keynes, was sentenced on Friday (26 March) at Luton Crown Court for robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Just after midnight on 6 February, Aimable-Brown approached a man on Dallow Road, Luton, near the junction with Ashburnham Road, and threatened him with a knife, demanding he hand over the contents of his pockets.

As the victim handed over a debit card, Aimable-Brown fled.

One hour later, at the taxi rank by Luton train station, Aimable-Brown again produced the knife and threatened a second man, forcing him towards the cashpoint. A station worker came outside and Aimable-Brown fled the scene empty handed.

Aimable-Brown was tracked on CCTV and arrested a short while later.

Detective Constable Oliver Fitton, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Both victims have spoken of the fear they experienced when being threatened by Aimable-Brown at knifepoint.

“They both thought they would be stabbed, and have understandably suffered emotional distress as a result.

“We will never tolerate knife crime on our streets, and seeing Aimable-Brown locked up will hopefully help both victims recover from their ordeal.”

Aimable-Brown was sentenced to four years for robbery, four years for attempted robbery, and a year each for two counts of possession of a bladed article, all to run concurrently.