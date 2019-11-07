Information, witnesses and dash-cam sought following road traffic collision

Officers from our Roads Policing Team are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision this morning (29 March) in Rotherham.

At 5:17am we received a call for reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa on Doncaster Road in East Dene.

It is believed that car collided with a wall. The driver, an 18 year-old man has been taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information that can help them with their enquiries.