Information, witnesses and dash-cam sought following road traffic collision

Officers from our Roads Policing Team are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision this morning (29 March) in Rotherham.
At 5:17am we received a call for reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa on Doncaster Road in East Dene.
It is believed that car collided with a wall. The driver, an 18 year-old man has been taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information that can help them with their enquiries.
If you can help please call 101 quoting incident 100 number 29 March 2021.