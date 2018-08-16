Three men have been jailed in connection with the discovery of a large scale cannabis factory at an industrial estate in Wareham

Kastriot Aliaj, aged 31 and of no fixed abode, Arber Aliaj, aged 23 and of no fixed abode, and Leonard Bruci, aged 27 and also of no fixed abode, were all sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Kastriot Aliaj was found guilty following a trial at the same court of offences of being concerned in the production of a class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. He was sentenced on Monday 29 March 2021 to five years in prison.

Arber Aliaj and Bruci both admitted an offence of being concerned in the production of a class B drug at an earlier hearing on Friday 26 June 2020. They were sentenced on Friday 29 January 2021 to two years and three months in prison.

A fourth man, aged 47 and of no fixed abode, was also charged with being concerned in the production of a class B drug but the jury did not reach a verdict in his case following a trial and he will face no further action.

At around 11.45pm on Friday 27 December 2019 officers executed a warrant at a number of industrial units on the Sandford Lane Industrial Estate following reports of suspicious activity involving a white van.

Officers discovered that the units had been knocked through to form a single large cannabis growing facility, with the building separated into different growing zones using plastic sheeting. They discovered a number of plants at various stages of growth.

Bruci, Arber Aliaj and another man were located inside the premises and arrested. All three stated that they were Albanian nationals.

Kastriot Aliaj had been stopped in the white van seen acting suspiciously and he was further arrested in connection with the discovery of the cannabis factory.

The total number of plants, including cuttings and seedlings, that were found in the building was 2,122. A drugs expert estimated that the total value of the crop was between £594,160 and £1.78 million, with a potential annual value from plants grown at the facility of between £2.376 million and £7.129 million.

The fingerprints of Arber Aliaj and Leonard Bruci were found on various items of growing equipment in the factory.

Analysis of phones seized from the defendants showed that Kastriot Aliaj had been in repeated contact with the others and appeared to be travelling between Birmingham and Wareham on a regular basis.

Detective Constable Declan Cummings, of Dorset Police, said: “These men were clearly involved in a major operation to produce illegal drugs and thanks to information received from a member of the public, we were able to uncover their factory and seize a significant quantity of cannabis.