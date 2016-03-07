Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident outside of Orchard House, Orchard Lane this afternoon

Police were called shortly after 2pm to reports that a group of males were fighting with knives, bats and machetes. A dog was also seen at the scene of the incident.

One man has been taken to hospital and police remain at the scene.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that may assist our enquiries.

We’d also like to hear from anyone with CCTV/dashcam or Ring Doorbell footage from the area at the time.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time:

-A 20-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, violent disorder and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest.

-A 21-year-old man, 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

-A 27-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest.

-A 28-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.