A teenager has been stabbed in the neck twice near the Co-op on Billet Road in Walthamstow 

Officers from the Met Police have been called Billet Road in Walthamstow this afternoon following a life-changing stabbing.

Road closures and a crime scene is in place and is likely to remain for some time to assist with the investigation that has been launched by officers,

One shocked resident who said that they witnessed the mindless attack take place outside her property said that a teenager had been stabbed in the neck twice

The condition of the teen is not currently know

A section 60 is likely to be put in place that will cover all areas in Waltham Forest South of the A406.

The Met Police have been approached for comment