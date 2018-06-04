UPDATED:A teenager has been stabbed in the neck twice near the Co-op on Billet Road in Walthamstow 

Officers from the Met Police have been called Billet Road in Walthamstow this afternoon following a life-changing stabbing.

Road closures and a crime scene is in place and is likely to remain for some time to assist with the investigation that has been launched by officers.

One shocked resident who said that they witnessed the mindless attack take place outside her property said that a teenager had been stabbed in the neck twice

The condition of the teen is not currently known

A section 60 is likely to be put in place that will cover all areas in Waltham Forest South of the A406.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called around 3.46pm on Monday, 29 March to reports of a stabbing on Billet Road, E17.

Officers along with the London Ambulance Service and the London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries to his neck and leg. He was taken to hospital.

A Section 60 search authority has been implemented as police are investigating the stabbing. The powers will cover the whole E17 postcode area between 16:00 hrs on 29 March through to 4pm on 30 March.

At this early stage there have been no arrests. Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4699/29Mar.