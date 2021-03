A man will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with two explosives offences.

Michael Pym-Nixson, 53 of St George’s Road, Kingston-Upon-Thames was charged on Monday, 29 March with two counts of possessing explosive substances contrary to section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 30 March.

Pym-Nixson was arrested on Monday, 22 March as part of a proactive operation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command