A man has been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Alex Smith who was stabbed to death Camden in 2019

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20 of Pratt Street, NW1, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, 29 March. He is due to be sentenced in the same court on 30 April.

The trial heard how Alex was attacked and stabbed just after 11pm on 12 August 2019. Alex was a member of a street gang operating in and around Camden.

Ibrahim was one of six members of a rival gang who had been driving around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area on that night looking for rivals to attack as part of an ongoing feud.

There were six people in the gang’s two stolen cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon, both on false plates. Just after 22:30hrs, Alex and some friends left a restaurant via an entrance onto Bolsover Street, W1. A short time later, the group ran to an estate on the north side of Euston Road where they took refuge for a period of time. It is believed that they had seen Ibrahim and the rival gang in the stolen cars before running off.

Just after 11pm, the two cars pulled up in Longford Street, NW1 where a number of males ran into a block of flats looking for rival gang members. Three males got out of the cars and ran into the premises; they were clearly looking for someone. Ibrahim stayed in the car.

Alex and his friends were spotted by the other occupants of the gang. Alex was chased by three males to Munster Square, just north of Euston Road, where he was stabbed to death.

The six males made off in the two cars, leaving Alex for dead. Emergency services were called, but despite the best efforts of police officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, Alex was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.33pm. A post-mortem examination on 15 August at St Pancras Mortuary recorded that Alex had been stabbed at least twice, one of which was the fatal stab wound to his chest.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson, who led the investigation, said: “Alex was targeted by a rival gang which Ibrahim was part of. The six gang members acted together to chase down Alex with fatal consequences.

“All of those who were present in those two vehicles, regardless of whether they got out and chased on foot or remained in the cars were party to his murder.”

The three males who carried out the actual attack on Alex and the driver of the Fiesta fled the country within days of the incident.

Two men have previously been jailed for their part in Alex’s murder; enquiries continue.