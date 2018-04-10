Ebony was last seen this morning leaving her home to go to school and hasn’t been seen since. Her family are desperate to find her, as are we. Sightings call 999 immediately!
West Midlands Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Ebony from Coventry
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BOROUGH GREEN • BREAKING • KENT
Collision involving Porsche near Borough Green
10 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire in Hounslow under investigation
April 10, 2018
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
We need to get this beauty back to their home
6 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Dry Cleaners Gutted after Fire Rips through Building in Southsea
December 21, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
6K stolen in Southampton Robbery
March 15, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Spitfire’s Flight Historical Reenactment 80 years On.
March 5, 2016
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Met PC sacked after testing positive for cocaine
5 months ago
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON
One arrestted after Scum Bomb Tweet
May 9, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
Armed police called after shots were fired outside Newham Hospital
February 19, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Tributes paid to Ramsgate lifeboat man
9 months ago
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrival Spark Traffic Disruption
August 15, 2017
BREAKING
Fatal collision on A229 Blue Bell Hill in Kent
May 25, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
M4 westbound between J11 and J12 Closed Following Collision
November 18, 2016
BREAKING • DAGENHAM • ESSEX
Man dies in street following fatal knife attack in Dagenham
December 15, 2019
BREAKING • HORSHAM • LITTLEHAVEN • SUSSEX
Cowardly thug jailed after robbing pregnant woman\’s laptop
6 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Armed Police descend on to Binstead Housing Estate
February 20, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire crews from across Portsmouth tackling six pump fire
April 22, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • SEVENOAKS
Police crack down on anti social yobs in Sevenoaks
November 2, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON • TEST VALLEY
Wanted burglar arrested in Totton by armed police
March 3, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MISSING • NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Nicolae was last seen in Northampton
5 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Trailer full of animals over turns near Haven Street
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police Man hunt for serial arsonist in Southampton
August 25, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed outside Plumstead station
November 8, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Wanted man smashed up gaming machine
May 17, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Teenager jailed following murder re-trial
March 14, 2020
Drug dealers who perverted the course of justice after the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two have been sentenced for a total of more than 17 years
Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and have released new images to try to locate a remand prisoner who was mistakenly released from HMP Wormwood Scrubs