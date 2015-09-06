Drug dealers who perverted the course of justice after the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two have been sentenced for a total of more than 17 years

Jay Dice, Toyn Williams and Kayley Hodgkinson appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday for sentencing after they were found guilty of perverting the course of justice following the murder of Murdoch Brown in Greenstead, Colchester.

The 31-year-old was left in the street to die after being stabbed by Reece McHutcherson.

McHutcherson, 20, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was found guilty of Murdoch’s murder following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court last month. He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years.

Dice, 23, of Mayville Road, Leytonstone, was also cleared of murder and causing grievous bodily harm but was convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Dice was sentenced to a total of six years and 19 weeks imprisonment for perverting the course of justice and supplying class A drugs.

Another runner for the drugs line, Kayley Hodgkinson, 32, of Cedars Road, Colchester, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

She was jailed for three years for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Williams, 29, of Winchester Road, Hale End in east London, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.