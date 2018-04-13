More than £1.4m has been raised to help a seven-month-old baby girl suffering from an aggressive form of leukaemia to travel to Singapore for treatment

Ex-Coventry City player Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee set up the fundraising page on Sunday saying “we are on our knees asking for help”.

Azaylia Diamond Cain was eight weeks old when first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, they said.

The couple posted they were “absolutely delighted” by the response.

An appeal began after she had “gone into full relapse” following three rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, the couple explained.

“The only option to save Azaylia’s life [is] to fly to Singapore for CAR-T therapy plus a haplo transplant,” they said.

The therapy is the same leukaemia treatment given to Oscar Saxelby-Lee, from Worcester, and Zac Oliver, from Shropshire.

It is specifically developed for individual patients and involves reprogramming their immune system cells, which are then used to target their cancer.

The Nuneaton family’s appeal was shared widely on social media platforms and by Monday lunchtime had raised £1,485,800.

“We are so overwhelmed by the support we have received and cannot begin to express our deep gratitude and thanks to you all,” the couple posted.

The child would be having a bone marrow test along with a lumbar puncture for samples and blood to be sent to Singapore ahead of treatment, the response said.

Any money raised over the £1m target, including from a charity bike ride, would be donated to other children and their families in the same situation, the couple said.