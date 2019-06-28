Officers investigating a serious injury collision in East Dorset are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward

Dorset Police was called at around 8.30pm on Monday 29 March 2021 to a report of a collision involving a silver Renault Clio and a cyclist on the B3081 near to the turning to Alderholt.

Officers attended with the ambulance service. The cyclist – a man aged in his 50s and from Ringwood in Hampshire – was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Renault – a man aged in his 30s and from Hampshire – was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offences and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and for a detailed examination of the scene to take place.

Police Sergeant Lee Savage, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“I would urge any motorists who were travelling in the area and have dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please view it for any relevant footage that may assist my investigation.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience during the road closure, which was absolutely necessary to enable emergency services to attend the scene in a safe manner and provide medical treatment.”