Appeal to locate missing teenage boy from Sheerness

Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Sheerness.

Ritchie Sheehan was last seen in the Invicta Road area of the town at around 7.50pm on Monday 29 March 2021.

The 13-year-old is described as being around five feet four inches tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green parka coat with a white T shirt, dark jogging bottoms and luminous orange and yellow trainers.

Anyone with information that can help locate Ritchie is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-1717.