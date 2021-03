The charges follow an incident in which police were called to a report of theft of alcohol and threats to staff at a petrol station in Beaver Lane, Ashford during the evening of Thursday 25 March 2021.

Christopher Leech, 28 of Tupman Close, Rochester, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of a knife, and a public order offence.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 27 March and was bailed to next appear at the same court on Thursday 29 April.