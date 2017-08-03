Officers from the  Serious Collisions Unit are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a hit and run in Doncaster

At around 9:10am, officers attended reports of a road traffic collision on Littlemoor Lane in Balby involving a white Ford Transit tipper and a 76 year-old woman.

It is believed that the Transit collided with the woman whilst attempting a reversing manoeuvre. It is alleged the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and witnessed the woman on the floor before leaving the scene.

Officers later recovered the vehicle in the Doncaster and arrested two men, the driver, a 38 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a collision scene. He has been released under investigation.

A 56 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Pervert the Course of Justice, he remains in police custody.

The woman is being treated at Hallamshire Hospital for serious injuries to her brain and pelvis.