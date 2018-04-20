A man who trafficked teenagers to sell drugs will spend more time in prison, after his original sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme

Omorie Nixon, 20, used teenage boys to transport, hold, and run cocaine and heroin from London to Devon and to then supply the drugs in Devon. The boys transported the drugs inside their bodies, which presented a significant health risk.

Nixon was sentenced to 7 years 9 months’ imprisonment on 28 January at Exeter Crown Court.

The Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and on 30 March increased Nixon’s sentence to 10 years and 9 months’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Attorney General, the Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP said: