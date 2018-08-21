Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on Regent’s Park Outer Circle, near the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1

At approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, 24 March, a white Citroen Berlingo 625 van was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the Outer Circle, approximately 150 meters north from the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The cyclist, a 19 year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. He sustained several injuries including a broken wrist, arm and knee.

He remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition.

The van stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0207 230 7640 and quote CAD number 5993/24MAR21.