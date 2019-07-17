Officers in Rotherham are appealing for information following a reported firearm discharge in the early hours of this morning

Shortly before 1am on Tuesday, a woman in a property on Willow Beck, Eastwood, was awoken by a loud bang.

On attendance at the scene, officers discovered damage to an upstairs window consistent with a shotgun discharge. Nobody was injured.

T/Inspector Nina Jackson, from Rotherham CID, said: “The victim and her teenage daughter were at home and asleep when this happened and both have obviously been left very distressed.

“Our officers have been at the scene today carrying out enquiries and a cordon has been in place.

“As our investigation continues, we’re asking for the public’s help. Do you have any information regarding this incident, or did you witness what happened?

“If you know something, please call us – or if you’re not comfortable speaking to the police you can also contact Crimestoppers, which is an independent charity where you can remain totally anonymous.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 48 of 30 March. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.