Two men have been convicted for their part in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt who was fatally stabbed after being knocked off his bike in March last year

Mason Bridle, 18 of Lewisham, was found guilty of murder.

Mario Gruda, 23 of Eltham was found guilty of manslaughter.

Both men had denied the offences but were found guilty on Tuesday, 30 March following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court. They are due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 30 April.

On 15 March 2020, police were called to Academy Road, junction with Shooters Hill, in Woolwich, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The trial heard how Cameron had been knocked from his bike by a car being driven by Gruda. Bridle, who was a passenger in the car, then got out and stabbed him multiple times.

The pair then drove off, leaving Cameron fighting for his life.

Passers-by tried to help until police and paramedics arrived, but despite all their best efforts, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the thigh.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who led the investigation, said: “I wish to thank those members of the public who came to Cameron’s aid following the brutal attack on him and those who later assisted what was an incredibly difficult investigation.

“I would also like to recognise the quiet dignity with which Cameron’s family have conducted themselves throughout the trial. I hope that today’s verdicts go some way towards offering them the closure they deserve whilst removing two very dangerous criminals from the streets.

“Reducing violent crime in communities across London continues to be the Met’s top priority. We are working tirelessly – day and night – to take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”