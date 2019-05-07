Murder investigation launched in Croydon after triple stabbing leaves one man dead and two seriously injuried

Officers from the Met Police have this evening launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death and two others were injured. The fatal attack took place on Alpha Road in Croydon.

Despite efforts of the emergency services, a man died at the scene. Shocked neighbours on the road say officers ran from their vehicles with first aid kits and an AED to try and save the man.

The road has been cordoned off and a large crime scene has been established.

Officers from the Met Police TSG line the top of the road.

Relatives of the one of the men involved broke down at the scene

The Met Police have been approached for comment