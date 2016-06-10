UPDATED: Murder investigation launched in Croydon after triple stabbing leaves one man dead and two seriously injuried

Officers from the Met Police have this evening launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death and two others were injured. The fatal attack took place on Alpha Road in Croydon.

Despite efforts of the emergency services, a man died at the scene. Shocked neighbours on the road say officers ran from their vehicles with first aid kits and an AED to try and save the man.

The road has been cordoned off and a large crime scene has been established.

Officers from the Met Police TSG line the top of the road.

Relatives of the one of the men involved broke down at the scene

A spokesman for the Met Police said : Police were called at approximately 9.10pm on Tuesday, 30 March to reports of a stabbing on Alpha Road, Croydon.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

Two men -no further details- have self-presented at a south London hospital with stab injuries. They are believed to be connected to the prior Alpha Road incident. We await an update on their conditions

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7449/30March. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

