Detectives investigating the murder of Lavaun Witter have charged a fourth person

Alex Pasley, 25 of Paxton Grove, Coulsdon was arrested at an address in Sutton shortly before midnight on Monday, 29 March. He was taken to custody at a south London police station.

On Tuesday, 30 March he was charged with Lavaun Witter’s murder, the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 March.

Lavaun, 22, was fatally stabbed in Wisbeach Road, Croydon on 5 February.

Three people have already been charged in connection with his murder.

Tyreece Riggon, 20 of Armistice Gardens, SE25 and Julian Russell, 22 of Sanfield Road, CR7 were charged with Lavaun’s murder, the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of a 16-year-old boy and possession of a bladed article.

Tyreece Wolfries-Parkin, 18 of Rothesay Road, SE25 has been charged with Lavaun’s murder, the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy and possession of a bladed article.

They will appear at the Old Bailey on 10.05.2021.