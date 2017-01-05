Detectives have charged three men and two women following the execution of warrants in Harrow

All five have been remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, 31 March. They are:

Maru Stoican, 29 of Station Road, Harrow, who was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Elena Dinca, 33 of Station Road, Harrow, who was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Stefan Dan Ciobotaru, 38 of Hindes Road, Harrow, who was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Cristian Alexandru Costache, 24 of Station Road, Harrow, who was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Maria Fana Dragulina, 24 of Station Road, Harrow, who was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

A 29-year-old man who was also arrested has been bailed to a date in late April.

Enquiries are ongoing.