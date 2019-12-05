CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a report of a theft at a Dartford store.

The incident happened at around midday on Thursday 11 February 2021, when a quantity of toiletries was allegedly stolen from Boots in the High Street.

Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of two people who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men, or who has any other information that may be of assistance, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/21874/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website.