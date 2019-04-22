Man arrested following suspicious fire in Northfleet

Information is sought following a suspected arson in Northfleet.

At 12.42am on Tuesday 31 March 2021, Kent Police was called to a fire at a property in Salem Place. The property was evacuated before it was safely extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service. No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Childs said: ‘We are reviewing all available evidence and have carried out house to house enquiries.

‘If anyone thinks they have information that can be of assistance, and they are yet to speak with us, I would encourage them to contact us as soon as possible. We would be particularly keen to hear from people who believe they have captured a suspect on privately held CCTV or a doorbell camera.’

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 31-0035.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.