Two fire engines attended and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove a door from one of the vehicles and safely release the driver. No other casualties were reported.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving two cars in Bell Road, Sittingbourne
2 hours ago
