A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence of more than three years after his DNA was detected on cocaine supplies seized by police from a car in Tunbridge Wells

Jack Davis was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court, after phone evidence also proved he had been orchestrating a supply network to multiple users. Davis was a passenger in a car which was stopped by patrols on 29 September 2018, following reports of suspicious activity. The vehicle was brought to a halt in London Road and searched. Officers found 30 deal bags of cocaine in a rear footwell. Around £146 in cash was also seized and a small amount of cannabis.

Forensic tests would later rule out the involvement of other passengers in the car, with Davis’ DNA recovered from a sample of 10 bags sent for analysis. A phone belonging to the 29-year-old was also downloaded. It was found to contain messages to customers and evidence of exchanges. Davis, of Pell Green, Wadhurst was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis. He pleaded guilty at court and on Friday 26 March 2021 was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Mark Beeching of West Kent CID said: ‘Davis is a repeat offender, who has clearly been undeterred by previous punishments and prison sentences. The suffering and devastation dealers like him cause to individuals, their families and to local communities is often far reaching. Thankfully, the courts have passed a significant sentence, which reflects the seriousness and impact of this crime.’