Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter in Gravesend following a pursuit which is reported to have reached speeds in excess of 100mph

At 9.40pm on Monday 29 March 2021, Kent Police received a report that two men had been seen stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Kings Drive. They got into a car being driven by a third male and left the area.

Officers in an unmarked police car located the suspects on the A2, before it turned into Valley Drive.

It failed to stop when it was requested to do so and a pursuit was authorised before a stinger device to bring the vehicle to a halt and the occupants were arrested in Wrotham Road.

A catalytic converter was seized from the boot of the stopped car.

A 15 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police and two men, aged 24 and 20, were arrested in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter. They have been released from custody on police bail.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have found any discarded phones or number plates in the area.

Anyone with information, or dash camera footage recorded in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 29-1611.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.