A great-grandmother who was tragically killed after being attacked by escaped dogs in Rowley Regis has been named as Lucille Downer

The 85-year-old suffered serious injuries following a sustained attack in her rear garden in Boundary Avenue.

It’s understood two dogs managed to get through a fence hole in a neighbouring property.

Although neighbours rushed to her aid at around 3.20pm yesterday (3 April) she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards.

In a statement her family said: “Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich.

“Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly.”

She sustained dog bite injuries and a post mortem will take place in due course.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and death was caused.

He has been bailed to an appropriate address with conditions pending further enquiries.