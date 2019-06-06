Police have confirmed that the man who died within a property in Camelon Crescent in Blantyre is Richard Marshall from the town.

The 33-year-old died following a disturbance on Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, which was reported around 3.30pm

His death is being treated as murder.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death, he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday, 3 April, 2021.

The family of Mr Marshall have asked for privacy and issued the following statement: “We are completely devastated by the loss of Richard who was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend. He will be cherished in our hearts forever.”

Detectives are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers, from the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Richard’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them with support.