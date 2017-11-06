Police in Rotherham are seeking information about two men who are reported to have been involved in a robbery of a delivery driver

At around 2.45pm on Thursday 1st April a delivery driver was delivering parcels on Alexandra Road, Swallownest, when two unknown men on a moped attempted to steal items from him.

Detective Sergeant Leanne Hearnshaw, investigating, said: “The driver challenged the men but was then assaulted by them and knocked over after the moped was driven at him repeatedly.

“This was a nasty assault on a man who was simply going about his daily job, this should not be happening on our streets and everyone who witnessed this was left very distressed.

“The men were described as white, in their early 20s, and they were wearing black clothing and balaclavas. They are believed to have been riding a black moped.

“Our enquiries are progressing, but we’re appealing for anyone who might know these men or has information about what happened to get in touch with us.”