Detectives investigating a violent assault in Bolton have released CCTV images of two suspects

On Tuesday 23 February 2021 police received a report of an assault that had occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday 17 February 2021 on Newport Street, Bolton.

Enquiries have since established that two men, believed to be aged in their 20s, approached the victim, a man in his 30s, whilst he was waiting for a taxi on Newport Street.

One of the offenders asked the man for a cigarette and upon the victim’s refusal one of the offender’s ran at the victim and kicked him. The two men then proceeded to violently assault the victim for around 30 seconds by repeatedly punching and kicking him.

The two men fled the scene. The victim later required hospital treatment after suffering a fractured jaw and skull.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have now issued images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Police Constable, Jonathan Liversage of GMP’s Bolton district, said: “This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack that has left a man with serious injuries and incredibly shaken. Thankfully he is recovering well after receiving treatment.

“We’ve released these images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this assault and we’re urging any of members of the public who may have information that could help to identify them to come forward and speak to police. We’re also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.”