A number of arrests have been made as part of a policing operation in central London on Saturday, 3 April

At this stage, 26 people have been arrested for a variety of offences including assault on police and breach of the peace. In one instance, a woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a knife was recovered.

The policing operation remains ongoing and this arrest total is likely to rise.

Ten officers received injuries during the operation; none of these are believed to be serious.

Commander Ade Adelekan, who led today’s policing operation, said: “The vast majority of people who turned out in central London today did so while adhering to social distancing. They engaged with my officers when required and left when asked – I would like to thank them for doing so.

“However, a small minority did not engage despite the repeated efforts of officers on the ground. This left us with no option but to move to an enforcement stage and arrests have been made.

“This has been another challenging day for officers on the ground and I want to thank them for their efforts throughout the course of today.

“We remain in the middle of a global pandemic and we have made great progress in controlling the spread of the virus; we will not allow the selfish actions of a small number of people to put Londoners progress in jeopardy.”