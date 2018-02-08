Olakunle Ekundayo and Sean Allen  had been working for the ‘Mitch’ drug line out of Hackney, co-ordinating ‘drug runners’ to sell crack cocaine and heroin in Thurrock

They and their roles were identified after officers stopped a car in Grays in March 2018 in which they found drugs and seized a mobile phone from the driver, who was also arrested.

After studying the seized phone, our Op Raptor team, who are specialist officers tackling drugs gangs, were able to identify Ekundayo and Allen and establish their involvement in the county lines gang

Allen, 28, was arrested when officers executed a warrant at his address in Amhurst Road, London E8 on 21 May 2018 and a large amount of mobile phones, sim cards, and documents were found.

At the same time officers carried out a warrant Ekundayo’s home in Sandringham Road, London E8.

The 28 year-old was arrested and cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin were found.

Examinations of mobile phone devices taken from both addresses further established both men were involved in the sale of drugs.

Allen was later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin, and one count of possession of cannabis.

Ekundayo was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Initially they denied the charges but later changed their pleas to guilty.