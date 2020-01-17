Officers investigating a stabbing on board a bus in Harrow have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with this incident



Police were called at approximately 18:45hrs on Thursday, 1 April to reports of a person stabbed on board a bus in Eastcote Road, close to the junction with Northolt Road, in Harrow.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab injury to his chest. His condition was assessed as non-life threatening.



Detective Constable Matthew Southwold from the Roads and Transport Policing Command said:



“As the victim boarded the bus close to South Harrow tube station he was approached by two males. An altercation occurred resulting in the victim being stabbed. An image of one of the males we would like to trace has been issued – do you recognise this person? If you do, please call police immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD reference 6875/01Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.