Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Canterbury

At around 3.40pm on 2 April 2021 a pedestrian reported being robbed in Longport after being approached by two men driving a car.

The male victim was walking down the road when two men inside a black car called him over to them in a friendly manner.

One of the offenders is then alleged to have grabbed the victim’s arm before threatening him and asking him to hand over his bag before they drove away with the contents including a bank card and driving licence.

Both offenders are described as black with the driver described as aged around 25 years old. He was wearing a black Moose Knuckles coat.

The passenger is believed to be around 19 years old, of slim build and wearing a balaclava and a navy jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police appeals line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/54085/21.