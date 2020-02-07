Heartless thieves steal motorised wheel chair from property in Gillingham in Kent

A disabled teenager says she has lost his independence after heartless thieves snatched her electric wheelchair from outside a property in Gillingham over the weekend.

The chair had been left outside as there was no room to store it at the property.

The theft means the ladies daughter who has a spinal condition that limits her ability to walk, has been left relying on a mobility scooter to get about – making it harder for her to use public transport or take part in activities as the device is so bulky.

The teenager said: “I’ve lost my independence.

“It’s difficult to use a mobility scooter on buses and trams and trains, and that’s why I got the wheelchair.

The theft has been reported to Kent Police and the mother is asking people to share this article in an attempt to have the wheelchair returned.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101.