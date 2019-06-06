An unlicensed music event was prevented this Easter weekend following reports that people had planned to meet at Polhill, Sevenoaks.

Kent Police received information on Saturday 3 April at approximately 6.50pm that an event was being planned and local patrols encountered large groups of people in the area.

Following an investigation officers swiftly stopped the event being set up and seized music equipment before moving people on who had congregated.

Superintendent Simon Thompson from Kent Police said: ‘We appreciate that lockdown has been tough for everyone and over the long bank holiday weekend people may be tempted to attend these events but I must be clear that Kent is not open for unlicensed music events.

‘As our officers have shown, we will move people on who come to Kent for this reason, seek to prosecute the organisers and seize equipment that they may bring with them. We want people to have fun and enjoy themselves but not at the expense of others in the community.’