Detectives are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Preston

Police were called around 2.25pm today (Sunday, April 4th) to a report a car had been damaged on Briery Close at Fulwood.



Officers attended and following further investigation believe a firearm was discharged at the vehicle. Fortunately no one was injured.



Det Insp Ian Czapowski, of South CID, said: “We have launched an investigation following a firearms discharge in Preston this afternoon.



“Any use of a firearm in such circumstances is incredibly dangerous and it is only a matter of luck nobody was hurt or killed during this incident and I would encourage anyone who can assist our enquiries to come forward.



“We are particularly keen to trace any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage which may have been recording in the area around the time of the offence.



“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, please contact us.



“At this time we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public. However, we know this will have been concerning for residents and we have stepped up patrols in the area.”



Anybody with information can contact us 101, quoting log 0827 of today, April 4th

.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.